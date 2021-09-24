BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Bingham Healthcare announced David M. Sisul, MD, urologist, has been designated as a Center of Excellence for GreenLight Laser Therapy treatment.

It is a minimally invasive outpatient procedure for men looking to treat their benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), not just the symptoms.

GreenLight Laser Therapy can help provide immediate relief from enlarged prostate symptoms such as frequent urination—especially at night, weak urine flow, urgency, and incomplete bladder emptying. In addition, GreenLight Laser Therapy requires no incisions and typically has no overall deleterious impact on sexual function. The Center of Excellence designation recognizes Dr. Sisul’s high degree of experience with GreenLight Laser Therapy and commitment to delivering effective, long-lasting therapy to men suffering from benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

BPH is a condition in which a man’s prostate enlarges and squeezes the urethra, causing frustrating symptoms such as frequent or urgent urination, a weak or interrupted urine stream, and the need to get up several times a night to urinate. It affects about 50% of men by age 60, and up to 90% of men by age 85.

“Being designated as a GreenLight Center of Excellence is a meaningful recognition for us, as we strive to provide the best possible treatment of urological conditions for patients in East Idaho,” Sisul said. “For years, the primary options for treating BPH were through behavior modifications, medications, or invasive surgery. However, medications may not work for everyone and may have undesirable side effects such as dizziness, sexual dysfunction, and lower sex drive. With GreenLight Laser Therapy, we’re able to provide relief of BPH for men who do not want to take medication or want to avoid invasive surgery.”

