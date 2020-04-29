We See You

MONTPELIER, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) – The Bear Lake Valley in southeastern Idaho united following several recent tragedies.

There have been five completed suicides in the valley since April 4 and two more are being investigated over the weekend according to Montpelier Police Chief Russell Roper.

“Our hearts are with the families,” said Roper.

To raise people’s spirits, several motorists participated in a “Drag Montpelier” event Saturday, April 25. Organizer Liz Roberts told news anchor Todd Kunz that it was meant to lift the depression and give people something to do that is fun and safe during the COVID-19 social distancing, and most importantly, to show support for the grieving families.

Several businesses took part in the “Bear Lake Strong” rally as seen by the phrase on the marquee of the Centre Theatre in downtown. The theatre provided popcorn and others businesses contributed. The local radio station, KVSI The Wave, played music as the cars and trucks drove up and down the loop of Washington Street, or Main as the locals call it. There were more than 400 cars according to Roberts. She said she had two people counting and they lost track because there were so many cars, but she said there were definitely more than 400.

Then with radios blasting at 8:59 p.m., all the drivers honked their car horns in unison for a minute as a sign of unity and support for the grieving families.

The event was so successful, Montpelier is hosting it again Saturday, May 2 from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., and “every Saturday night until normal life resumes – whenever that may be.”