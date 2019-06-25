Dramatic body-cam video shows rescue of baby from plastic bag in Georgia woods

The rescue of a newborn girl who was found alive inside a plastic bag in the Georgia woods was captured on body-cam video, authorities said Tuesday.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office made the video public in the hope that it will generate credible tips in the case of Baby India.

MAN ALLEGEDLY SHOOTS INFANT IN HEAD AFTER MOM SPURNS HIS ADVANCES: REPORT

Authorities have been searching for the baby’s mother since June 6, when a family in a nearby home heard her crying in a wooded area in Cumming, about 35 miles north of Atlanta.

“My kids said, ‘That’s a baby,’ and I said ‘That’s an animal,” a man who reported the noise tells responding deputies.

The video shows deputies tearing open the plastic bag containing the child as she cries. Then, they wrap her in a blanket to keep her warm.

Authorities said Tuesday that Baby India “is thriving and is in the care of the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services”.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials are asking the public to share any knowledge of a woman in the late stages of pregnancy who may have given birth to the baby. Under Georgia law, a mother who does not want a baby can hand the child over to law enforcement officers in a designated area, such as a police department or fire station.

“We release this footage in hopes to receive credible information on the identity of Baby India and to show how important it is to find closure in this case,” the sheriff’s office said.

Click for more from Fox5Atlanta.com.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.