Dramatic photos of New York plane crash show aircraft tangled up in power lines

Three men miraculously survived a small plane crash in New York after the Cessna aircraft they were traveling in became tangled in power lines, bringing it to a halt only a few feet off the ground.

The dramatic sequence of events unfolded in Valley Stream late Sunday night after the plane ran out of fuel following a combined six failed attempts to land at Republic Airport in Farmingdale and John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, police said. The trio onboard the plane were returning to the area after a trip to Niagara Falls and its pilot had become disoriented because of thick fog surrounding both runways, they added.

“We heard Armageddon,” Tim Andrews, a resident who lives nearby the crash site, told Fox5 NY. “I came out and I couldn’t believe what I saw.”

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, according to Newsday, identified the pilot as 27-year-old Dongl Kim, and his passengers as Hung Joo-Na, 29, and Jung Woo, 26.

First responders are reported to have found the men sitting on the side of the road when they arrived at the crash site, with a sprained finger being the worst injury suffered amongst the group.

“It would have smithereens if it had hit,” Cat Andrews, the wife of Tim Andrews, told Fox5 NY. “The wires held it up, I guess.”

As of Monday morning, the plane has been untangled from the power lines and crews were working to restore electricity to the neighborhood.