ITD/511.idaho.gov US 26 between Ririe and Swan Valley closed once again due to blowing snow.

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) – US 26 between Ririe and Conant Valley Loop Road near Swan Valley is closed again because of the blowing and drifting snow.

The Idaho Transportation Department closed the road just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, and it is unknown when it will reopen.

The highway has been closed several times during the past couple of weeks because of the weather.

The post Drifting snow closes US 26 again appeared first on Local News 8.