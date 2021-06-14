BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little’s next “Capital for a Day” event will be held in Driggs on June 22.

Officials joining Governor Little include:

Treasurer Julie Ellsworth

Department of Labor Director Jani Revier

Department of Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever

Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey

Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen

Department of Parks and Recreation Director Susan Buxton

Department of Agriculture Director Celia Gould

Office of Energy and Mineral Resources Administrator John Chatburn

Division of Financial Management Administrator Alex Adams

Representatives from Idaho’s congressional delegation

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

In addition, representatives of Idaho State Police, Idaho Department of Lands, Idaho Transportation Department and Northwest Power Council will be on hand to help answer questions.

“After a long hiatus, I am glad to resume my monthly Capital for a Day events around the state and listen to the people we serve. My last Capital for a Day event was in Cascade in February 2020 before the pandemic hit. Now, it is my pleasure to bring Capital for a Day to the residents of Driggs and Teton County,” Governor Little said. “There is nothing that can replace face-to-face communication with Idahoans so that they may openly share their opinions, questions, and suggestions about how Idaho state government can best serve them.”

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Driggs Senior Center, 60 S. Main St.

The post Driggs to host Gov. Little’s ‘Capital for a Day’ event appeared first on Local News 8.