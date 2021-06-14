BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little’s next “Capital for a Day” event will be held in Driggs on June 22.
Officials joining Governor Little include:
- Treasurer Julie Ellsworth
- Department of Labor Director Jani Revier
- Department of Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever
- Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey
- Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen
- Department of Parks and Recreation Director Susan Buxton
- Department of Agriculture Director Celia Gould
- Office of Energy and Mineral Resources Administrator John Chatburn
- Division of Financial Management Administrator Alex Adams
- Representatives from Idaho’s congressional delegation
In addition, representatives of Idaho State Police, Idaho Department of Lands, Idaho Transportation Department and Northwest Power Council will be on hand to help answer questions.
“After a long hiatus, I am glad to resume my monthly Capital for a Day events around the state and listen to the people we serve. My last Capital for a Day event was in Cascade in February 2020 before the pandemic hit. Now, it is my pleasure to bring Capital for a Day to the residents of Driggs and Teton County,” Governor Little said. “There is nothing that can replace face-to-face communication with Idahoans so that they may openly share their opinions, questions, and suggestions about how Idaho state government can best serve them.”
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Driggs Senior Center, 60 S. Main St.
