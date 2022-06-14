POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello Police Department said an arrest was made Monday in connection to a drive by shooting on Friday.

Christopher Simpkins was arrested Monday afternoon on a warrant for violation of Idaho Code 18-3317: Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm At a Dwelling House, Occupied Building, Vehicle, or Mobile Home.

According to police, it shall be unlawful for any person to intentionally and unlawfully discharge a firearm at an inhabited dwelling house, occupied building, occupied motor vehicle, inhabited mobile home, inhabited travel trailer or inhabited camper.

This warrant is pursuant to the investigation of the drive-by shooting that occurred June 10 in the 900 block of South 4th.

