IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office will join 50 other agencies along with the Idaho Transportation Department to crack down on drunk driving. It is part of an effort across the country to “drive sober or get pulled over.”

This campaign is designed to help those getting drunk during the holiday season to have a way to get home without driving themselves home. This year has already contained 254 fatalities from vehicular crashes. This is the most we have seen here in Idaho since 2006. During last year, 43% of car fatalities resulted from some form of drunk driving.

Local towing companies are also doing this part with their own campaign. They call it the T.O.W.E.D campaign. Towing companies such as Denny’s Wrecker Service in Chubbuck are giving free tows for those impaired drivers to get from where they are back to their house. You can read more HERE.

There are several tips to prevent yourself from driving drunk especially with the icy roads this winter. You should always have a plan before getting impaired to have a ride home. You can contact a taxi or a ride from a driving company such as Uber or Lyft. You can use a sober family member or friend to drive you back. If there is no sober person to drive, you can always just stay put where you are and then drive when you are back to normal.

