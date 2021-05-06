IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Job opportunities pop up in eastern idaho.

“We got a couple of offers. They pay really well for starting out jobs. A lot of these places don’t need to have experience. So it’s a great opportunity for people looking for a job,” job hunter Emily Rupp said.

The Idaho Department of Labor hosted a drive-thru job fair Wednesday afternoon in Idaho Falls.

Employers like Cabela’s, Idaho Pacific, RG Transportation and others met with potential candidates.

If you missed the event, don’t worry.

The Department of Labor is hosting virtual events now through May 7.

Click HERE to find out more.

