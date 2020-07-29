Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – You don’t have to leave your car to get tested for COVID-19 at Portneuf Medical Center.

The drive-up testing is being done on Portneuf Medical Centers campus, outside the northwest corner of the Emergency Department.

Laboratory workers will come out to your car to conduct your test which requires samples from the back of your nose and throat, called a nasopharyngeal swab. You can expect test results in 4 to 10 days.

The center said it is best to obtain an order from your primary care provider before arriving at the testing site; however, testing can be done without an order, but more paperwork will be required. You can complete the paperwork and bring it with you. You can find it HERE.

“We want to make testing safe, easy and open to our community, and drive thru testing allows us to do exactly that,” director of marketing Mary Keating said. “Our community needs to know that we are here to serve them and that all our facilities, including our testing sites, are safe.

Testing is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Portneuf said they have been experiencing minimal wait times, but wait times may vary due to testing demand.