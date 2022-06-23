BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to the intersection of 1st St. and Nassau Dr. Wednesday to a reported vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

Deputies arrived finding a vehicle, driven by 32-year-old Leana Irma Rodriguez, had left the roadway and struck a 14-year-old pedestrian.

The pedestrian suffered a broken arm and other minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

In talking with Rodriguez, deputies observed signs of impairment and conducted field sobriety testing on scene. Rodriguez denied using alcohol before driving; however, the results of breath testing on scene indicated a level just more than one and a half times the legal limit.

Rodriguez was placed under arrest and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where she was booked for aggravated driving under the influence, a felony.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the crash.

The post Driver arrested for aggravated DUI after hitting pedestrian appeared first on Local News 8.