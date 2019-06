Driver miraculously survives 150-foot plunge off California cliff

Authorities in Pacifica, Calif., early Sunday rescued an individual who drove a car off a 150-foot cliff and landed in a deep ravine, reports said.

Rescue teams rappelled down the side of the cliff and attempted to treat the unidentified victim at the scene, The Mercury News reported. The person was eventually transported to an area hospital.

The incident occurred just before 2:20 a.m.