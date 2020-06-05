Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho Falls Police report a driver received only minor cuts and scrapes in a single-vehicle accident where the vehicle had stopped on the train tracks off of the Yellowstone Highway.

Police say a Toyota pickup was traveling southbound Thursday morning when the driver reportedly lost control of the truck.

The truck traveled across the northbound lanes, down the embankment, up the embankment and over the first set of tracks before coming down nose first on the second set of tracks and then finally resting on the passenger side.

An approaching train moving at slower speeds through town was able to stop to avoid hitting the truck.

Officers and IFFD personnel were able to flip the vehicle onto its wheels to allow the train to pass.

The driver was wearing his seatbelt, and the truck was equipped with airbags.

No other vehicles were struck or involved in this accident.