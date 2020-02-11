Breaking News

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A driver is lucky to be alive after driving off the road and into the South Fork of the Snake River Tuesday morning.

Idaho State Police say the driver was able to get out of her car and swim back to safety.

The crash is located on Highway 26 at mile marker 374 near Swan Valley.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reports ISP will be helping them remove the car out of the river.

ISP reports the eastbound lanes are currently blocked.

Follow Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3 as more details are released.