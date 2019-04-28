Driver’s $30G in cash spills on Michigan roadway, prompting call for return of the money

Traffic was halted on a Michigan roadway Thursday night after $30,000 in cash fell off the back of a truck and the paper currency went flying all over the road, according to reports.

Now police are hoping that any motorists or witnesses who stopped to scoop up some of the money for themselves will do the right thing and return it.

“Anyone that picked up money is asked to turn it in at the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety,” Jeff Hawke, director of the department, wrote in a Facebook post.

According to the Detroit Free Press, a driver had accidentally left the cash in a box on the bumper of his truck and driven off north on Beacon Boulevard in Grand Haven, sending the bills scattering. Grand Haven is a city of about 11,000 residents along the eastern shore of Lake Michigan.

A portion of the money, $2,470, was immediately retrieved by some witnesses and responding police, the Free Press reported. But other people grabbed fistfuls of dollars and fled.

The arriving officers closed the roadway temporarily until all the remaining cash in the area was collected.

On Saturday the public safety department posted on Facebook that several more people had turned in money Friday.

Two teens turned in $630 and a woman turned in $3,880, according to the post.

“We commend you for your honesty!!” the post read.

