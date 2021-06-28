IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Transportation Department, in partnership with the Idaho State Police, Idaho Falls Police Department and the City of Idaho Falls Public works, will be closing several roadways and directing traffic accordingly during the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration on July 3, 2021.

The traveling public should plan their commute or trip accordingly. For the public planning on attending the Freedom Celebration, it is recommended to arrive early, only park in designated areas to avoid ticketing or possible towing of vehicles and expect extended travel delays when leaving the event.

Motorists should drive with extreme caution in the area as it will be expected that there will be higher than normal pedestrian and vehicle traffic. Please obey traffic control signs, pay attention to the directions of traffic control personnel and drive safe.

The post Drivers reminded to drive safely during Melaleuca Freedom Celebration Saturday appeared first on Local News 8.