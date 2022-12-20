RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – With a severe winter storm predicted by the National Weather Service, the Idaho Transportation Department in east Idaho reminds drivers to take precautions in case roads close or motorists become stranded. Extreme cold temperatures, snow and wind can make for a dangerous combination.

“We do everything we can to keep roads open,” D6 Operations Engineer Bryan Young said. “However, we also have to consider the safety of the traveling public and our crews.”

ITD asks the public to think ahead and determine whether a trip can be delayed or avoided during winter storms. Check 511.idaho.gov or the 511 app to learn if roads are closed and to view conditions. If you are driving, be careful to leave extra distance between vehicles, never pass a snowplow on the right, and pay close attention to changing conditions.

Other safety tips include:

Keep survival supplies in your vehicle: blankets, flashlight, water, and food.

Fill your vehicle’s gas tank before leaving.

Be sure your car is well-maintained with fluids at proper levels, tires properly inflated, wipers, brakes, and battery are all in good condition.

Dress appropriately for cold weather: heavy coat, boots, gloves, and have extra socks.

Prepare to self-rescue if your vehicle is stuck by having: a shovel, kitty litter, tire chains.

Inform others of when you are leaving, what route you are taking, and what time you expect to arrive.

Ensure your cell phone is charged before leaving.

If your vehicle becomes stuck, check to be sure the tail pipe is clear so exhaust fumes do not build up in the cabin.

Crack a window to avoid carbon monoxide build-up and only run your vehicle for 10 minutes per hour to keep the cabin warm.

