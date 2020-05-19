IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – If you need to renew your driver’s license or register a vehicle, county DMV offices are beginning to reopen across Idaho.

Many DMV offices have been closed or have had limited access since Gov. Little’s stay at home order back in March.

Even though they’re reopening, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is urging people to use its online services to help reduce crowds and wait times at the local DMVs.

ITD said an estimated backlog of 40,000 driver’s licenses and ID cards need to be renewed along with 50,000 vehicle registrations statewide.

Each county is responding to the backlog a little differently.

In Fremont County, they are asking people to make an appointment to enter the building. As they enter the building, they will go through a temperature screening and be required to wear a mask.