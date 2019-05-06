Drone drops anti-media flyers with swastika over Ariana Grande concert: report

Hundreds of anti-media flyers – some of which included a swastika – were dropped over a Sacramento State University fundraising dinner and outside a nearby Ariana Grande concert on Friday, according to reports.

The flyers were dropped over the outdoor “Bites on the Bridge” fundraiser and included the phrases: “Stop the press! The press is the enemy!” and “Stop the TV wh— takeover.” Dominic Vitello, a reporter for the student-run newspaper, “The State Hornet,” tweeted images of the flyers.

Sacramento State’s President Robert S. Nelsen issued a statement in which he denounced the flyers as “hate speech and propaganda.”

Nelsen added that the flyers “did not stop the event, nor will it slow our march toward greater understanding and commitment to the rights and safety of our campus community.”

Tweets cited by The Sacramento Bee said flyers were dropped Friday outside the city’s Golden 1 Center where Ariana Grande was performing. Others were seen near the state Capitol, the report said.

Sacramento State campus police said it is planning an investigation, according to The Bee.