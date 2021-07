IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – With wildfires burning all over idaho and the rest of the west, the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise wants to remind people that drones should not be flown anywhere near a fire.

ABC’s Steve Dent reports these small aircraft can have an impact on the safety of aerial fire suppression.

