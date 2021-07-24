AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The lack of precipitation this summer is having a significant impact to one of our local reservoirs.

As of Friday, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation reports that the American Falls Reservoir is currently at only 16% capacity.

Due to the minimal rainfall, most of the current water supply being used for irrigation by our local farmers.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The post Drought causing American Falls to have low water levels appeared first on Local News 8.