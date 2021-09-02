FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – Fort Hall Fire & EMS were dispatched at 9:50 a.m. Thursday to Siphon Road on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation at the bridge for a reported drowning of an unidentified male.

Upon arrival, one man was out of the water and another man was missing. Both individuals are non-tribal.

Fort Hall EMS was assisted with help from Bannock County and Power County Search and Rescue, the man was found approximately at 12:30 p.m. downstream under river debris.

According to the surviving male, the men were fishing when the boat started to take in water and was not clear of what happened after that.

Identities have not been released.

No further information is available.

