Local News

ABERDEEN, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A 19-year-old swimmer drowned while swimming at the Sportsman’s Park boat ramp in Aberdeen.

Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland said deputies were called at 7:40 p.m. Friday.

A 14-year-old boy was swimming with the older teen, identified as Carlos Hernandez Perez. Both subjects went down while swimming.

The younger boy was rescued by several people, including two Aberdeen patrol officers.

Perez was located about 40 minutes later and transported to the hospital. He was pronounced dead there.

Rowland thanked those who jumped in to rescue the juvenile. He said they likely saved the boy’s life.