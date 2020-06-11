Crime Tracker
FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Fort Hall Police Dispatch received a call from the Fort Hall Casino in reference to casino staff locating a pipe on the floor Monday.
Fort Hall officers responded around 7 p.m. and were able to locate the suspect who dropped the pipe. Police have identified the suspect as Rita Denny who is an enrolled member of the Chippewa-Cree Tribe of Montana.
Denny admitted the pipe belonged to her and also had in possession methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash totaling $21,676.
Denny was arrested and taken to Fort Hall Corrections and was charged with unlawful manufacture delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia and using or being under the influence of a controlled substance.
There were two adult males with Denny identified as Benjamin Cortez and Justino Fernandez.
Cortez was arrested by the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office for being in possession of a stolen firearm and was released.
“This case is still under investigation and will be forwarded to the US Attorney’s Office for possible Federal Charges,” Chief of Police Pat Teton said.
