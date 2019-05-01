Drunk Florida man kicked out of library told cops he was Jason Bourne: report

A drunk Florida man wasn’t “Bourne” with the identity he allegedly gave police.

After he was kicked out of the Barbara S. Ponce Public Library in Pinellas Park for causing a disturbance, the man identified himself to police as Jason Bourne, the fictional super-spy created by author Robert Ludlum and portrayed in the movies by Matt Damon, News4Jax reported.

Police eventually identified the inebriated man as 45-year-old Jonathan William Chapman, the station reported.

Chapman had also reportedly given officers a fake Social Security number.

The 45-year-old was arrested on a first-degree misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer without violence.