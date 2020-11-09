POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – High school students throughout the state of Idaho can enroll in dual enrollment courses from Idaho State University to earn college credits at a lower cost.

Idaho State’s Early College Program will host a virtual information night on Nov. 18 at 6 p.m.

Interested students can learn more about dual enrollment opportunities and ask questions of ISU faculty on a Zoom call.

To register for the event or learn more about the Early College Program, please visit isu.edu/ecp. Registered participants will receive a Zoom invitation after registration.

Through Idaho State’s “on-campus” dual enrollment program, high school students can enroll in college courses directly from ISU, taking courses from college professors alongside other college students. Many courses fulfill general education requirements.

In Spring 2021, students can take dual enrollment courses on ISU’s campus or online. In-person courses are offered in both Idaho Falls and Pocatello. Some courses use a hybrid model of instruction, where students complete courses both in person and online.

Students who opt to enroll in entirely online dual enrollment courses can choose between synchronous or asynchronous delivery, either completing work at their own pace or meeting at the same time each week with their instructor and classmates. Many online courses use innovative distance learning technology that provides a more engaging, participatory experience for students.

Any Idaho high school student who is 16, or has completed half of their state graduation requirements, and has a minimum 2.7 unweighted GPA can enroll in dual enrollment courses at Idaho State University. For students who do not meet this criteria, special consideration can be made with a school official’s recommendation.

High school students, parents, counselors and administrators interested in learning more about dual enrollment opportunities can attend the information night on Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. A recording of the event will be available at isu.edu/ecp afterward. Students or parents can also access a list of available dual enrollment courses and more information about the Early College Program at that webpage.