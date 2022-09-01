DUBOIS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Caribou-Targhee National Forest announce the selection of Blake Dory as the incoming Dubois District Ranger.

While his official start date is still to be determined, transition to the new position should be smooth. Dory is currently filling in behind previous ranger, Bill Davis, who recently took the Ashton/Island Park District Ranger position in May of this year.

“I am excited that Blake is taking on this new leadership role,” Mel Bolling Caribou-Targhee Forest Supervisor said. “He will be a great addition to the Dubois Ranger District and to our forest leadership team.”

Dory has spent the past 29 years working for the Forest Service from the ground up. He began his Forest Service career in 1993 on the road crew for the Bridger-Teton National Forest. In 2000, he accepted a position on the Caribou-Targhee National Forest and has worked in multiple positions over the past 22 years. He has successfully led the blasting program, the road and project crews and worked with neighboring forests to implement a wide range of priority projects. He takes pride in building strong working relationships with both internal and external partners, community leaders, and employees.

“I am excited for this opportunity,” Dory said. “My work on the Dubois Ranger District began with blading roads 22 years ago. Since that time I have grown a deep fondness for the Dubois community and district. I am looking forward to continuing working with the district staff, community members and partners on this great district.”

He is married to Rhonda Dory and together they have six children and two grandchildren. They enjoy spending time with family and being outdoors hiking, fishing and appreciate all that public lands provide.

