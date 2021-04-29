AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Now we can stock up on Duck Donuts in Ammon.

Local owners and residents Bonnie and Wyatt Wetsel held a ribbon-cutting Thursday.

Their made-to-order donuts can be custom made at the counter with a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

There’s also coffee, espresso, donut breakfast sandwiches, donut sundaes, frozen beverages and milkshakes made with ice cream from Reed’s Dairy.

Duck Donuts will host its grand opening celebration on Saturday, May 1 at 8 a.m. at 2675 Sunnyside Road in the Hillcrest Plaza next to Hillcrest High School. The first guest in line will receive a free Duck Donuts gift basket and a free dozen donuts every month for a year. There will be a drawing for a second customer to win monthly donuts as well as more door prizes and merchandise giveaways.

“We first tried Duck Donuts while visiting family in Utah,” Bonnie Wetsel said. “We had to cut each one into quarters so we could try every flavor! There is something nostalgic about biting into a warm donut. We’re so excited to bring this family-friendly store, unique made-to-order experience and these amazing donuts to Ammon.”

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

The store will offer indoor seating and, coming soon, outdoor seating as the weather allows. Curbside pickup is available by calling the store.

Donuts at this location will be made fresh to order 7 days a week: Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, 8 a.m. to noon. Opening weekend hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. No seating will be available opening weekend.

This is Duck Donuts first shop in the Idaho Falls area and the second franchise location in Idaho

The post Duck Donuts opens Ammon location appeared first on Local News 8.