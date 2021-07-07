Little quackers are migrating back to the Snake River this year. Today, the Idaho Falls Rotary Club was happy to unveil the 1st Place Prize and Grand Prize for this year’s Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race. There is so much anticipation for the race to return after the pandemic cancelled the event last year. This year also marks the 30th anniversary for the event where the Rotary Club of Idaho Falls has collected over $5 million during the past 30 years. All of this money has gone to directly to support improvements for the Greenbelt River Walk. The 1st Place Prize is a 2021 Polaris Sportsman HD 4 wheeler. The Grand Prize is a 2014 Jeep Rubicon. The duck race will take place on Saturday, August 14. You can find tickets for this year’s race here.

The post Duck Races are Back! appeared first on Local News 8.