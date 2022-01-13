POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Portneuf Greenway Foundation leaders and Board of Directors are pleased to present the return of the 7th Annual Dueling Pianos.

This unique event, featuring live music and entertainment by performing duo Dueling Pianos Anywhere, from Salt Lake City, UT, will be held Saturday, February 5, 2022. Social hour will begin at 7 p.m. at Clarion Inn, Pocatello, with light appetizers. Dueling Pianos Anywhere will take the stage at 8 p.m. and play for approximately 90 minutes. The first half of the show is suitable for all ages and the second half will be geared for an adult audience.

Tickets for the event are $35 in advance or 2 for $60. Tables of 8 are $350. Tickets will be available soon, so attendees are encouraged to save the date, as seating is limited to 300 guests.

“If you’ve never attended Dueling Pianos, you’re in for an evening of phenomenal musical talent and a whole lot of laughs,” Greenway President Taelor Jordan-Moss said. “The Dueling Pianos play the songs requested by audience members, for generous tips. If you don’t like a song, you can “change the station” by providing cash tips to the performers,” Jordan-Moss explains. Attendees are encouraged to bring plenty of cash for the best entertainment.

Greenway board members, comprised of all-volunteer community members from a variety of industries and occupations, operate on a mission “to create a network of paved bicycle and pedestrian trails throughout the greater Pocatello Chubbuck area to enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors by establishing and improving the Portneuf Greenway as a community resource.”

