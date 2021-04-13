BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the Ucon area for a report of a possibly intoxicated driver Sunday after 7 p.m.

The reporting party was giving updates on the vehicle and where it was traveling, advising it was swerving all over the road almost hitting other vehicles.

A deputy located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop near Woodruff and N. Yellowstone.

The deputy made contact with the driver, 32-year-old Cody W. Seymour of Rexburg, and observed mannerisms from him that indicated he was under the influence.

After having Seymour perform several field sobriety tests, the deputy asked him if he had been using narcotics.

Seymour said he had smoked marijuana earlier in the day and smoked methamphetamine about 24 hours earlier.

When asked if there was methamphetamine in the car, Seymour told the deputy there was a quarter (1/4th) of an ounce in his car.

During this time, other deputies arrived to assist, including a K-9 Deputy that had indicated drugs may be present inside the vehicle.

Deputies searched the vehicle and recovered a drug pipe, containers with marijuana residue, suboxone tabs and more than 29 grams of methamphetamine.

Deputies also seized $1,700 in cash that was found with the methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Seymour was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and 2nd offense driving under the influence.

Deputies are continuing an investigation into Seymour’s activities related to his possession of illegal drugs.

DUI stop leads to arrest for possession of meth