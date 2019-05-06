DUI suspect plows into California home, kills 3 family members asleep in bed: cops

A drunk driver plowed into a home in central California on Saturday night at a “high rate of speed,” killing three: a mother, father and their 10-year-old son who were asleep in their beds, authorities said.

An 11-year-old girl has been hospitalized with major injuries, Fox 40 reported.

The driver, Ismael Huazo-Jardinez, 33, was treated for minor injuries, authorities said. He faces three counts of vehicular manslaughter as well as DUI, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred in Sutter County, Calif. Video from the scene shows a totally demolished home.

Authorities told KCRA that Huazo-Jardinez did not slow down at a turn and his Chevy Avalanche torn into the home—described as a trailer– at about 10 p.m.

The family was “very hardworking” farmworkers, according to the report.

“If you add alcohol and speed, it’s a recipe for disaster,” said CHP spokesman David Hernandez, told KCRA.