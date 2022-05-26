YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) – Weather-permitting, the Yellowstone National Park road from Tower Fall to Canyon Junction (Dunraven Pass) will open at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Due to expected cool weather, including rain and snow through the weekend, visitors should anticipate potentially hazardous driving conditions, temporary road closures and driving delays throughout Yellowstone National Park.

Officials say you should plan to have alternate routes for travel should the road close.

Stay informed about up-to-date road conditions in Yellowstone:

Visit Park Roads.

To receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone, text “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

Call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message.

The post Dunraven Pass to open Friday, weather-permitting appeared first on Local News 8.