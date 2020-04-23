Breaking News

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho State Police is on scene of multiple crashes on Interstate 86 near milepost 49, the Rainbow Road exit.

ISP says the interstate is currently blocked on the eastbound lanes at milepost 40 at American Falls.

The westbound lanes are currently blocked at milepost 52, the Arbon Valley Highway exit.

ITD says to look out for dust storms because visibility is reduced. Officials ask you consider using an alternate route.