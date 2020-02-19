News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A simple calendar issue brought accused killer Dustin Alfaro back into a Bannock County courtroom Tuesday.

Defense lawyers met with Judge Robert Natfz to ask for some more time before the start of the case. With no objections, Judge Naftz agreed to tentatively set the start date of Alfaro’s case for April 28.

Alfaro and Isaac Rodriguez-Romero are charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 87-year-old Arlyne Koehler last march.

Rodriguez-Romero’s jury trial is also scheduled to start on April 28.

Alfaro is currently being held in the Bingham Couty Jail, Rodriguez-Romero remains in Bannock County custody.