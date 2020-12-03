Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Falls Fraternal Order of the Eagles (F.O.E) conducted a food drive throughout the month of November.

The Eagles placed a competitive wager between the men (Aerie) and women (Auxiliary) members of the Lodge to see who could donate the most food. The women won the challenge and given their loss, the men donated three full turkeys for Thanksgiving.

The real winner was the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket. They received over 1,500 pounds of nonperishable food items thanks to the Eagles’ efforts.

“Through our grateful members, we raised a lot of food together,” Stacy Burns, Madam President of the Eagles said. “The auxiliary did beat the men, by the way. But it was fun and all the Eagles won because we helped families that probably don’t have a lot of food on their tables.”

The Community Food Basket picked up the donation last week and delivered it to their distribution center. Ariel Jackson, Director of the Community Food Basket says this donation will go fast and be very beneficial for families in our community.