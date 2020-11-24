IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A structure fire Tuesday morning at the 1900 block of Henryanna Avenue caused an estimated $10,000 in property damage and $5,000 in content damage.

At approximately 2:15 a.m., the reporting person told dispatch there was smoke coming from an apartment within a nine-apartment complex. The occupant of the apartment where the fire started reported a smoke detector went off, alerting the individual to the kitchen where the stove was on fire. The occupant attempted to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher and water.

Dispatch instructed the occupants to get out of the apartment complex and to pound on the doors of the other apartments on their way outside.

Idaho Falls Police Department officers assisted with evacuating the occupants from each of the apartments.

Two ambulances, two engines, a battalion chief and a ladder truck responded.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported a medium-sized multifamily two-story apartment complex with no fire visible from the outside.

An ambulance transported one adult male to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in stable condition. There were no other injuries to civilians, police officers or firefighters.

While there was moderate fire damage to the kitchen, firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the kitchen and away from the other eight apartments. There was smoke damage to three apartments.

“If you were displaced from this fire and need a place to stay or other assistance, please reach out to the local Red Cross or give us a call and we can direct you to other resources,” IFFD Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon said.