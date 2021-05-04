IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Fire reports a fire at the Hatch Pit on 33rd N has been knocked down.

The calls started coming in shortly after 4 a.m., and engine 1, engine 3, water tenders 2, 3 and 4 a HEMTT and a battalion chief responded.

Crews are in the process of removing the debris and putting more water on the piles.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

County equipment operators are helping with the efforts as well.

There have been no injuries reported.

IFFD said the cause of the fire is not known at this time.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

The post Early morning fire at the Hatch Pit appeared first on Local News 8.