Idaho Falls Fire Department

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (Idaho Falls Fire Press Release) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Police Department were dispatched at approximately 2:45 a.m. on June 17 to a structure fire on the 400 block of Highland Drive.

Three adults were inside the home when the fire started – two males and one female. The two adult males were able to exit the home safely and call 911. Callers told the Bonneville County/Idaho Falls Dispatch Center that the home was fully engulfed in flames and that there was one adult female trapped inside.

Three engines, three ambulances, the ladder truck and a battalion chief were dispatched from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. Idaho Falls Power and Intermountain Gas were dispatched to temporarily turn off utilities in the area as a safety precaution.

Officers from the Idaho Falls Police Department attempted to make entry but the heat from the fire made entry impossible. When firefighters arrived to the single family dwelling there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the home. Emergency personnel began searching for access into the home and evacuating occupants from the adjacent homes. Firefighters pulled hose lines to the front and back of the home, attempting to knock down the flames so they could gain access to the victim.

Ladder 1 and engine 3 crews pulled one adult female from the home, while the ambulance 6 crew repositioned themselves at the front of the home to provide patient care. The victim was taken to Eastern Idaho Medical Center by ambulance in critical condition. There were no other injuries to civilians, firefighters, or police officers.

The home was a complete loss. The estimated amount of damages is unknown at this time. The fire is under investigation by IFFD’s Fire Prevention and Investigation Division.

The Red Cross is available to provide immediate assistance to families who have been displaced from their homes due to a fire by calling 1-800-733-2767. For instructions on what to do following a fire, go to the Idaho Falls Fire Department website or click HERE.

