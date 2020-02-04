Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Your voices are starting to be heard in the upcoming 2020 elections.

Early voting has started in Bonneville County.

Voters are showing up at the elections office in Idaho Falls to cast their votes for the March 10 presidential primary.

Three school districts are also running levies.

Bonneville County has the Shelley Joint School District No. 60 Supplemental Levy, Swan Valley School District No. 92 Plant Facilities Levy and Soda Springs Joint School District No. 150 Supplemental Levy elections.

The presidential primary election is statewide and each county has its own school district levies if they are applicable.

Organizers are encouraging us to take advantage of this opportunity.

“Some of our precincts are getting awfully large. Early voting just makes it a more convenient time for people to come in and place their vote,” said Brenda Prudent Election Judge.

The last day for in-person early voting will be Friday, March 6.

Office hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays.