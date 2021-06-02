STANLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – Stanley has experienced a lot of seismic activity lately.

The last sizeable earthquake had a magnitude of 3.4 that shook around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

There was a 3.6 magnitude quake about 22 miles northwest of stanley Monday around 10:20 a.m.

These are the latest of what geologists call an earthquake swarm.

But don’t be alarmed, this is common for the area.

