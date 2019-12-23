Local News

MONTPELIER, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Fish and Game Department has finalized two voluntary conservation easements at Rocky Point, south of Montpelier in Bear Lake County.

The agreements, signed December 18, will protect migration areas for big game on more than 1,800 acres of land.

The easements are for property on both sides of Highway 30, where thousands of mule deer cross on their migration between summer and winter range in the Caribou Mountains and the Bear Lake Plateau.

The total acquisition cost for the conservation easements was $1.275 million. Fish and Game contributed $576,500 in license monies for its share of the project. Other partners included:

Southeast Idaho Mule Deer Foundation / Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust

SE Idaho Chapter of Muley Fanatics Foundation

National Fish & Wildlife Foundation

Greater Yellowstone Coalition

Knobloch Family Foundation

The Pew Charitable Trusts

Idaho Fish & Wildlife Foundation

Center for Large Landscape Conservation

Fish and Game roadkill data indicates over 100 mule deer are struck and killed annually on a 20-mile stretch of Highway 30. By far, the biggest majority are within a 4-mile section at Rocky Point.

Fish and Game and the Idaho Transportation Department are working on a joint project to establish wildlife crossing in the area. An initial public meeting to gather public input will be held in early 2020.