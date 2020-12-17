POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – One of Pocatello’s popular places to pass the time in the winter months is slated to open.

The East Fork Mink Creek Nordic Center will kickoff its 2020-2021 season Friday with 75% of the center ready for cross country skiers, snowshoers and sledders.

The new season also marks the first year that fat bikes will be allowed on the snowshoe trail. Previously, the wide-tired bikes were only allowed on designated trails.

“Nordic skiing is an affordable and naturally socially distanced recreation opportunity,” Outdoor Recreation Manager for the City of Pocatello Lance Clark said. “Pocatello is fortunate to have a facility that you can show up to, rent equipment on-site, and go ski world-class trails at a reasonable price.”

The trails are open 24/7 via season pass or daily trail pass purchases. When the area is not manned, users are asked to pay using the fee boxes located at each trailhead. Cross country ski, snowshoe and snow tube rentals are available at the center Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“The Nordic center is beautiful in the winter with deer, moose, birds, ermine, and squirrels commonly seen on the trails,” Clark said. “The vista from the top of the Upper Canyon trail is a tantalizing reward for advanced skiers. Intermediate skiers can get an even wider view from the Didaction trail’s mid-point.”

The East Fork Mink Creek Nordic Center is located just seven miles south of Pocatello at the base of Scout Mountain. Season passes are available at the Community Recreation Center and day passes can be purchased on-site through fee boxes if the area is not staffed. The East Fork Mink Creek Nordic Center is groomed seven days a week with the Pocatello Cross Country Ski Foundation grooming four days a week and City of Pocatello Parks and Recreation employees grooming three days a week.

For current trail conditions, visit the Pocatello Cross Country Ski Foundation’s webpage at pokyxc.org.