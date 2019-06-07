IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー Anglers young and old are gearing up for the State of Idaho’s annual Free Fishing Day on Saturday, June 8
“Lack of fishing experience is no excuse,” according to an Idaho Fish and Game Department press release. “At many locations, you don’t even need a rod, tackle or bait. Just show up and Fish and Game employees and volunteers will loan you gear and show you how to catch a fish.”
East Idaho will have plenty of places with events on Free Fishing Day 2019. Below is a list of some of those events. A full list can be found by visiting the Idaho Department Fish and Game’s event map: bit.ly/IdahoFreeFishingDay2019
Southeast Region
- Bannock Reservoir (9 a.m. – 1 p.m. MDT)
- Edson Fichter Pond (11 a.m. – 3 p.m. MDT)
- Kelly Park Pond (9 a.m. – 1 p.m. MDT)
- Grace Fish Hatchery (9 a.m. – 1 p.m. MDT)
Upper Snake Region
- Becker Pond (9 a.m. – 1 p.m. MDT)
- Trail Creek Pond (9 a.m. – 1 p.m. MDT)
- Rexburg City Ponds (9 a.m. – 1 p.m. MDT)
- Mill Creek Pond (9 a.m. – 1 p.m. MDT)
Salmon Region
- Sawtooth Kids Pond (10 a.m. – 3 p.m. MDT)
- Blue Mountain Meadow Pond (8 a.m. – 12 p.m. MDT)
- Kids Creek Pond (8 a.m. – 12 p.m. MDT)T
Idaho’s Department of Fish and Game says they will also stock several locations with fish to give anglers the best chance of catching a fish. Find out where the fish stocking trucks will visit ahead of the event.
Fish Stocking
Fish and Game stock over 22,000,000 fish from its resident hatcheries into lowland lakes, reservoirs and mountain lakes every year. | Stocked fish include fry, fingerlings, and catchable sized fish from 18 species and 16 strains. Most of the resident hatchery fish released are rainbow trout and kokanee salmon.