East Idaho anglers gear up for annual Free Fishing Day

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー Anglers young and old are gearing up for the State of Idaho’s annual Free Fishing Day on Saturday, June 8

“Lack of fishing experience is no excuse,” according to an Idaho Fish and Game Department press release. “At many locations, you don’t even need a rod, tackle or bait. Just show up and Fish and Game employees and volunteers will loan you gear and show you how to catch a fish.”

East Idaho will have plenty of places with events on Free Fishing Day 2019. Below is a list of some of those events. A full list can be found by visiting the Idaho Department Fish and Game’s event map: bit.ly/IdahoFreeFishingDay2019

Southeast Region

Bannock Reservoir (9 a.m. – 1 p.m. MDT)

Edson Fichter Pond (11 a.m. – 3 p.m. MDT)

Kelly Park Pond (9 a.m. – 1 p.m. MDT)

Grace Fish Hatchery (9 a.m. – 1 p.m. MDT)

Upper Snake Region

Becker Pond (9 a.m. – 1 p.m. MDT)

Trail Creek Pond (9 a.m. – 1 p.m. MDT)

Rexburg City Ponds (9 a.m. – 1 p.m. MDT)

Mill Creek Pond (9 a.m. – 1 p.m. MDT)

Salmon Region

Sawtooth Kids Pond (10 a.m. – 3 p.m. MDT)

Blue Mountain Meadow Pond (8 a.m. – 12 p.m. MDT)

Kids Creek Pond (8 a.m. – 12 p.m. MDT)T

Idaho’s Department of Fish and Game says they will also stock several locations with fish to give anglers the best chance of catching a fish. Find out where the fish stocking trucks will visit ahead of the event.