East Idaho Aquarium

IDAHO FALLS, Id (KIFI) – The East Idaho Aquarium in Idaho Falls is asking for help to identify two people who broke into their building earlier this week.

Aquarium management says the suspects broke in Monday night around 11:30 pm. They then came back about an hour later.

Cash registers were broken into and cleaned out. The suspects also broke into some donation boxes. They got away with an estimated $700 in cash. They also took about $1,000 worth of jewelry.

None of the animals were harmed during the break-in.

If you have any information that may help solve this crime, call the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208 529-1200 or you can report it online at ifcrime.org.

