Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Eastern Idaho Public Health District Administration and the regional Board of Health have formally adopted a COVID-19 Response Plan. The region includes Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton Counties. You can see the final plan here.

According to the health district, the plan outlines risk levels, starting with green or minimal risk, and escalates to the Critical Risk level.

Each level has its own strategies and metrics. Different parts of the region could be at different risk levels at the same time.

When an area moves towards a higher risk, the Board of Health will convene to determine mitigation strategies.

For an immediate example, the Board Thursday night moved Teton County, Idaho into the Yellow, or Moderate Risk level. The health order issued by the board took effect Thursday and continues for 14 days.

Key components of the order require a “face covering” for all persons in a public place. Social gatherings and events, both public and private, are limited to no more than 150 persons. Violations of the order could constitute a misdemeanor, punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both.