IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Eastern Idaho Cinco De Mayo Committee invites you this May 7 and 8 to join Eastern Idaho’s biggest multicultural celebration.

After a two-year delay due to public health concerns, the Eastern Idaho Cinco De Mayo Committee is ready to celebrate Mexican-American heritage and culture.

Cinco de Mayo commemorates the 1862 Battle of Puebla. Where the victory of the underdog Mexican army defeated the French.

Today, the victory at Puebla symbolizes solidarity between Latin American countries and North America.

“We look forward to being out in the community again after a long break to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of many of our clients and employees,” said Outreach Coordinator of Idaho Legal Services Jonathan Castillo, who helped organize the event. “This event will not only give our city a reason to come together, regardless of where their ancestors originated, but also we help get the word out for local business and non-profit organizations through a spectacular show, food trucks, vendor booths, and informational booths.”

City leadership hopes the event will bring the city together in celebration.

“It’s remarkable to see how everyone can come together to celebrate Mexican-American culture right here in Idaho Falls,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said. “We appreciate the efforts of everyone bringing our City together for this event because celebrating our community is what Cinco de Mayo is all about.”

Event organizers want to assure everyone that all are welcome at the event.

“Whether you are Hispanic or not, we are celebrating the solidarity between all people that live on the American continent. Everyone is invited this May 7th and 8th at Tautphaus Park to join in the celebration and festivities,” said Castillo

