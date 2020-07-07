Top Stories

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – For customers of East Idaho Credit Union in Rexburg, a trip to the bank may have got more convenient.

The branch has been in Rexburg since 1984, and on Tuesday, they held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new central location.

The banks former Rexburg location is now closed.

Community members welcomed the new building into the community with their attendance at the event.

East Idaho Credit Union CEO Dan Thurman tells us he hopes their customers enjoy the convenience their new address offers.

“We were in an area south of town, and it just was residential, and it was really inconvenient for our members. So being able to be here right on 2nd East is is a huge draw,” Thurman said.

East Idaho Credit Union plans to hold an official grand opening celebration in September, depending on COVID conditions.