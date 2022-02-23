IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Community Foundation is seeking grant applications to the Idaho Future Fund for projects that will support gaps in K-12 educational programs that affect the quality of education in Idaho.

Focus areas include preschool scholarships, charter schools, public schools and public school libraries and supplemental education programs. Grants are typically in the range of $10,000 to $20,000 and the deadline to apply is March 1.

Grants are open to 501(c)(3) public charities and public educational institutions in Idaho. Eligible east Idaho counties are: Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Caribou, Clark, Custer, Franklin, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison, Oneida, Power and Teton.

In 2021, the following projects in east Idaho received funding:

ABC – Above and Beyond the Classroom (Teton County) – $10,000 to allow ABC to initiate an afterschool program at Victor Elementary School for underserved children.

American Falls School District #381 (Power County) – $18,000 to provide 30 preschool students a $600 scholarship towards the cost of attending a high-quality preschool.

Lee Pesky Learning Center (Bannock and Fremont counties) – $20,000 to provide families and early childhood educators in Bannock and Fremont counties with Kindergarten Readiness Kits, accompanying digital materials and access to asynchronous online training modules.

South Fremont Junior High (Fremont County) – $15,000 to update the school's library collection and add digital content to the library.

Sugar-Salem School District #322 (Madison County) – $18,000 to purchase books for the library for sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders at the district's new Sugar-Salem Junior High.

United Way of Southeastern Idaho (Bannock and Power counties) – $17,000 to expand access to high-quality early learning seats for low to moderate income (ALICE) children in Bannock and Power counties.

