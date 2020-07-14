Local News

WASHINGTON (KIFI/KIDK)-The Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding two $400,000 CARES Act Recovery Assistance grants.

One will go to the 7-county Southeast Idaho Council of Governments in Pocatello. The other will assist the East Central Idaho Planning and Development Association (ECIPDA), headquartered in Rexburg.

The funding is to be used to update economic development plans and assist communities in the seven county region responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the Southeast Idaho area, the first step will to be the hiring of a new Regional Economic Recovery Coordinator. ECIPDA will used the funds to develop collaborative short and long-term economic development plans. Those plans will include preparation, prevention, and response mechanisms to the pandemic and resulting economic injuries.

According to the EDA, the agencies will advance partnership opportunities and provide technical assistance to strengthen rural Idaho communities and businesses.